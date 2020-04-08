Jharkhand Launches App to Track Movement of Home Quarantined Persons

Ranchi, Apr 8 (PTI) The East Singhbhum district administration in Jharkhand has launched a mobile application to track the movement of home quarantined persons.

The 'Sukarsha COVID-19' application, developed by students of RIT-Jamshedpur, necessitates home quarantined persons to upload their selfies on the application every two hours, an official release said on Wednesday.

The location of the person can be tracked through his or her selfies and if any change in location is found, calls will be made to the person asking him or her to remain home quarantined, it said.

The application is currently being used by the Jamshedpur administration to monitor home quarantined persons in the city, the release said.

"The Jharkhand government is making every possible effort to fight coronavirus and to protect people and provide them with security. The district administrations are also coming up with new ideas to make people aware and to provide them with every possible help," it said.

Four coronavirus cases have been reported in Jharkhand so far.

