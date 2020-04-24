Jharkhand Reports One More COVID-19 Positive Case, State's Tally Reaches 57

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Jharkhand, taking the state tally to 57."The patient is from Deoghar and had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat. There have been 3 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and the total positive cases in the state has risen to 57," Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary, Jharkhand said.A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

