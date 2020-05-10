Jharkhand's COVID-19 Count Moves to 157

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): One person was on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 157 in the state, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.The positive person is from Hazaribagh."One person from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 157," Kulkarni said.According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)

