Jhye Richardson Not Part of Australian Squad for ODI Series Against NZ

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 26 (ANI): Pacer Jhye Richardson has not been included in Australia's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Wednesday.However, Richardson, who is currently part of the Australian T20 squad against South Africa, will stay back for the ODI series."Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash. He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side. We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers. Jhye has earned his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury," national selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement."Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go," he added.Australia has opted to make no changes to their ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.Australia's squad for series against Kiwis: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.The side will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and the first match will be played on March 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). (ANI)

