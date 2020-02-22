Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After Breaking Marriage with Pamela

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): Weeks after ending his 12-day-long-marriage with actor Pamela Anderson, movie mogul Jon Peters is reportedly engaged to another woman.According to a report by Us Weekly, the famous producer is engaged to Julia Bernheim and the news was revealed by Peters himself at an event.According to Fox News, Bernheim is an actor, who is better known as Julia Faye West and has appeared in several television series and movies including 'Ballet of Blood' and 'Reality Queen!'According to another report by Page Six, the 74-year-old famed producer was dating West but broke all ties with her to marry Anderson a few weeks back.The engagement of the producer comes days after his ex-wife slammed him for claiming that he paid off her debt worth USD 2,00,000. Earlier this week, Peters denied making any such claims.Earlier in January, Anderson shocked her fans when the news broke that she has married Peters in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu on Monday, January 20.The short-lived marriage later came to a close after 12 days. (ANI)

