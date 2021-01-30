Good news for all the DC superheroes fans! The release date for Snyder Cut is finally out and viewers won't have to wait much longer to watch director Zack Snyder's true vision for Justice League. Director Zack Snyder's version of the 2017 DC Comics superhero film Justice League will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, WarnerMedia announced on Friday. WarnerMedia also released three brand new posters for the Snyder Cut on Friday. "Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut," read a tweet by HBO Max's official Twitter handle. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Not As Mini-Series, Snyder Cut To Release as a Four-Hour ‘One Shot’ Movie on HBO Max! Here’s All You Need To Know

'Justice League' featured DC Comics' greatest heroes for the first time ever on the big screen. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) had joined forces to prevent the supervillain Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth. However, the 2017 film mostly got negative reviews from critics and comic book fans alike, which was primarily helmed by Joss Whedon after Snyder had to drop out due to a family emergency, reported Variety. Zack Synyder Unveils Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer That Looks Same Old, But With New Colour Tone and Unseen Shots (Watch Video)

Many viewers noticed the tonal shifts between the directors and called for the release of the rumoured Snyder Cut -- a version of the film with Snyder's vision, with rumours of its existence being shared across social media. As per Variety, Warner Bros. confirmed that Snyder Cut was real in May 2020, announcing that it was coming to HBO Max sometime in 2021. Snyder has teased some details of his cut to the fans and revealed that the new film will be four hours long, twice as long as the original.

Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay for the Snyder Cut, with the story by Terrio, Snyder, and Will Beall. Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio, and Affleck are executive producers on the film, while Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producers. The original 'Justice League' made headlines in the past months after actor Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg in the film, accused director Joss Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behaviour while working on set.

WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into his claims and ended it in December 2020 by taking remedial action, though details of what was found in the investigation have been kept under wraps, as per Variety. Fisher had publicly stated that he will not work with DC Films President Walter Hamada ever again and that his role in the standalone 'Flash' movie has been cut.

