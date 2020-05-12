Kerala Seeks Opening of Domestic Air Travel, Intra-state Passenger Trains

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday sought openingof domestic air travel,intra-state passenger trains and metro rail services in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister.

ChiefMinister Pinarayi Vijayan said the time was not ripe to commence inter-state railway services.

The state submitted the suggestions as instructed by the Centre after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all the Chief Ministers on Monday.

"However, we have sought special non-stop trains from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities," Vijayan told reporters here.

The state has suggested intra-district bus service with limited number of passengers and strict health protocols including practice of social distancing.

"The state has suggested intra-district bus service but not inter-district services. The bus service can be allowed by strictly following social distancing. Since the buses will have to ply with limited number of passengers, the fares can be hiked to compensate the loss," Vijayan suggested.

The memorandum also sought to open hospitality services maintaining strict social distancing inside the restaurants with the seats arranged accordingly.

"Industrial and commercial activities should be allowed in rural and urban areas except in the Containment Zones. The government is of the view that the construction work should proceed at a rapid pace and steps to be taken to procure necessary materials. Construction work needs to be completed before the rains," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister had on Monday suggested to the Prime Minister that states should have the "flexibility" in changing lockdown guidelines and allowing public and Metro rail services by following social distancing norms, except in red zones.

Vijayan, who spoke during the video conference held by Modi with state Chief Ministers, had also suggested that anti-body test be conducted on expatriates before they arrive here from various countries.PTI RRT UD SS

