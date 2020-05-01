Kuwait Thanks India for Sending 15-Member Medical Team and Providing Assistance in Fighting COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 1: Kuwait on Thursday thanked India for sending a 15-member medical team and providing medical assistance to the Gulf country in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Kuwait Ambassador to India, Jassem Al-Najem, has thanked Indian Government for sending a 15-member medical team and providing two tonnes of medical equipment and appreciated Indian Government gesture to continue the supply of medicine, including Paracetamol tablets and foods," the Kuwait Embassy said in a statement. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

The medical team, carrying equipment and medicines to fight the pandemic outbreak, reached Kuwait on April 11, as a humanitarian gesture, where the Indian medical team in coordination with its Kuwaiti counterparts carried out its work for two weeks.

The ambassador also extended gratitude and appreciation to the Indian government for the facilities to evacuate the Kuwaiti citizens stranded in India last Friday and Saturday through Kuwait airways airlines.He stated the Kuwaiti government's efforts to evacuate all Indian workers.

"Kuwait is looking forward to work with the Indian government to implement its massive evacuation plan to bring back the Indian who are willing to come back voluntarily to India after the complete lockdown ends on May 3, in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic," the statement read further.

Lauding the bilateral relationship shared between Kuwait and India, Al-Najem said that the two are successfully collaborating together to fight the virus.The envoy concludingly recalled the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on April 1, wherein the two leaders had discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)