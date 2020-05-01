Social distancing norms flouted at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur. Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CXGA6Dg41L— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Mumbai, May 1: In one of the biggest news of Thursday, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai at the age of 67 after suffering from cancer. This happened a day after actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode at the age of 53. On Thursday, in a what could bring some relief for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission to hold elections to nine vacant MLC seats "at the earliest".

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed to have evidence that the novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. He, however, refused to share any further details and said that investigations are on and the details would be out soon.

The number of coronavirus cases on Thursday reached 33,610, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. India reported 1,823 coronavirus cases during a 24-hour period starting 5 pm on Wednesday. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the death toll climbed to 1075.

