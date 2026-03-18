Millions of Muslims across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates UAE), and other Gulf nations are preparing to sight the Shawwal crescent moon today, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The sighting marks the 29th day of Ramadan, also known as Chand Raat, and will determine whether Eid al-Fitr 2026 begins tomorrow or Friday. If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19; otherwise, Ramadan will complete 30 days, pushing the festival to March 20.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has officially called on citizens and residents to look for the crescent moon this evening. Observers have been encouraged to report any sightings, whether made with the naked eye or through binoculars, to the nearest court. Similar committees in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are also set to meet after Maghrib prayers to verify the start of the new lunar month.

While astronomical predictions from the International Astronomical Centre suggest the moon may be difficult to spot today due to its early setting time, the official religious declaration remains the final authority for these nations. Eid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr and Shawwal Moon Sighting?

Split Eid Moon Sighting 2026 Schedules in the US, UK, Canada and France

In Western nations, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and France, Islamic communities are following a split schedule for Eid 2026 celebrations. This diversity in dates stems from different theological approaches to moon sighting:

Global Sighting: Some communities and mosques adhere to the declarations made by Saudi Arabia, meaning they may celebrate Eid as early as Thursday, March 19.

Local or Regional Sighting: Other organizations, such as the Fiqh Council of North America and various UK-based moon sighting boards, rely on local visibility or astronomical calculations that prioritize the "birth" of the new moon.

Calculated Dates: The Fiqh Council of North America has already announced that, based on astronomical criteria, Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026 for many in the US and Canada.

Importance of Eid Moon Sighting

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. The Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning months begin only when the new crescent moon is confirmed. This tradition, known as Chand Raat in many South Asian cultures, often leads to a "waiting period" on the 29th night where families prepare for the festivities while awaiting official confirmation.

Eid 2026 Date in India, Pakistan

In countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Ramadan began a day later than in the Middle East. Consequently, these nations are expected to look for the moon on Thursday, March 19. If the crescent is sighted there, Eid celebrations in South Asia will likely take place on Friday, March 20.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).