As millions of Muslims across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf prepare for the Eid 2026 moon sighting this evening, Wednesday, March 18, astronomical experts have issued a cautionary forecast regarding the visibility of the Shawwal crescent. While the Saudi Supreme Court has officially called for sightings to begin tonight, scientific data suggests that the moon may remain invisible to the naked eye, potentially pushing Eid al-Fitr celebrations to Friday, March 20.

According to the International Astronomy Center (IAC), the likelihood of sighting the crescent moon today is extremely low across most of the Islamic world. Experts note that the "astronomical conjunction" - the moment the moon and sun align - will occur only after sunset in several regions, or the moon will set before the sun, making visibility physically impossible. Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US and Other Countries To Sight Shawwal Crescent Today.

Speaking to Gulf News, Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre, said the appearance of the Shawwal crescent on Wednesday, March 18, will not be possible because the moon will set before the sun. He further explained that for countries that began Ramadan on February 18, the fasting month is expected to complete a full 30 days. "Accordingly, the majority of these countries are expected to announce Friday, March 20, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr," Odeh was quoted as saying.

According to the Qatar Calendar House (QCH), the crescent moon will be born on Thursday, March 19 at 4:24 AM local time. Because the moon is not "born" until after the sighting window on Wednesday evening, many astronomers are firm in their stance that any reports of a sighting tonight would be scientifically inconsistent.

If a verified sighting is reported tonight, Eid al-Fitr 2026 would begin on Thursday, March 19, corresponding to the first day of Shawwal 1447. However, if no sighting is confirmed, Thursday will be the 30th day of Ramadan, and Eid 2026 will officially fall on Friday, March 20. Eid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr and Shawwal Moon Sighting?

When Eid 2026 Moon Sighting Is Possible

The visibility of the moon improves significantly as it moves westward. While the Middle East and South Asia face difficult sighting conditions today, astronomical maps indicate:

Americas: Easy sightings may be possible by Thursday, March 19.

United Kingdom & Europe: Most astronomical bodies suggest that Thursday evening will provide a much clearer view of the crescent.

South Asia: In India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, where Ramadan began a day later, the primary sighting attempt will occur on Thursday, March 19, with Eid likely falling on Saturday, March 21 if the moon is not seen until Friday.

As the sun sets today, the world awaits the official word from Riyadh and Dubai, which will set the schedule for millions of worshippers worldwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gulf News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).