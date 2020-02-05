Lahiri, Atwal Gear Up for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach (California), Feb 5 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Atwal will tee up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Thursday, only one of the two events which is played on multiple courses.

While this is the first event for Atwal in 2020, Lahiri has already played three events with little success.

He missed cuts at the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance and finished a poor 73rd at the American Express competition.

In a disastrous 2019-20 season, he has played nine events, made cut in three with T-45 at Sanderson Farms being his best show. He withdrew from one event (Bermuda) and missed cut in the other five.

Atwal, who won the first and only PGA Tour title by an Indian a decade back, has played five and made cut only at Bermuda, where he was T-41. He is teeing off for the first time in 2020.

The field is star-studded and includes last week's winner on European Tour, Graeme McDowell, who in 2010 won the US Open and Pebble beach, and is now looking at the PGA with greater hope now.

The field also has he likes of Dustin Johnson and defending champion Phil Mickelson besides Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay.

Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Kisner who have done well on these courses could also be a factor this week.

The event also sees celebrities like Bill Murray, Chris O'Donnell and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as former and current NFL players like Larry Fitzgerald, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo and Peyton Manning. There will be 156 professional golfers and the same number of amateurs teeing it up in Northern California this week. PTI CORR KHS

