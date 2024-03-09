Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) Ten people, including three children, from three families here fell ill after consuming buckwheat flour or 'kuttu' as part of their fast for Mahashivratri, officials said on Saturday.

Police said they were immediately rushed to rushed to a city hospital.

The food safety department has begun an investigation into the incident and has collected samples from the store that sold the flour, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Hansraj Kasana, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, buckwheat flour was purchased from a grocery store in the neighbourhood due to the Mahashivratri fast.

His son Nitin, daughter-in-law Sonam and mother Rajwati fell ill after eating the dumplings made from it due to which they were taken to the Civil Hospital, the complainant said.

"Seven people, including three children, of two other families living in the neighbourhood also fell ill after eating the buckwheat flour. Doctors have said that it may be food poisoning," he added.

Following the complaint, a team of the food safety department conducted a raid at the store and took samples for testing.

"Our team collected samples of buckwheat flour, sugar and honey from the general store. The samples will be sent to the lab. Action will be taken based on the report," said Dr Ramesh Chauhan, officer of the food safety department.

