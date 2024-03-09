New Delhi, March 9: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially opened the registration process for the recruitment of Technician Grade I (Signal) and Technician Grade III (Various) posts at official website rrbapply.gov.in. The application process, which started today, March 9, 2024, will continue until April 8, 2024, 11:59 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9144 vacancies, including 1092 Grade I Signal and 8052 Grade III posts in various categories. The selection process will be based on candidates’ performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), with marks normalised across multiple shifts. RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbapply.gov.in Click on the highlighted link, 'Apply Online - Recruitment of Technician 2024' Complete the registration process by providing necessary details Enter your login details Fill in the application form and upload all the important documents Pay the application fee Cross-check all the details Click on submit.

Each RRB will independently shortlist candidates for Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination, maintaining a 1:1 ratio corresponding to the vacancies specific to that RRB. Successful DV candidates will be notified through the official RRB websites, SMS, and email. They will be instructed to download their E-call letters for the DV session. NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

It’s important to note that there will be negative marking in the CBT, with 1/3rd of the marks being deducted for each incorrect answer. Interested and eligible applicants can apply on the official RRB recruitment portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

