New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly robbed and killed in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police on Wednesday.

Two men -- Sahil Ansari (20) and Afsar (27) -- have been arrested over the incident, they said.

Police said the victim's mother approached them on Tuesday saying he was missing, and added that an FIR was registered. "A team was formed to probe the matter. The team on Wednesday arrested Ansari and Afsar in connection to the incident," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, police found that the accused knew the e-rickshaw driver and were looking to sell the vehicle's batteries, which was recently paid for by the victim's mother.

"Ansari disclosed that he was unemployed and was in need of money. So, he and his friends Akib and Amir, made a plan to rob someone to make easy money. They knew the deceased very well and were also aware of the fact that he runs e-rickshaw in the area and can be a soft target," the officer said.

They took the victim to the Kalindi Kunj jungle area where they killed him, disposed his rickshaw in Noida and sold the batteries, police said.

"Ansari named one more person Afsar who was also arrested. Our team recovered the body from the jungle along with the weapon. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining accused," the officer said. He added that further investigation into the matter was underway.

