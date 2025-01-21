Jaipur, January 21: In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan, a woman who tried to die by suicide allegedly died inside an EMRIGHS-operated ambulance after the doors of the emergency vehicle got jammed for over 15 minutes. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, January 19, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. As the doors got stuck, officials extracted the woman by breaking the glass window of the ambulance and took her to the district hospital; however, she had passes away by then.

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the woman tried to end her life by hanging herself at home, reports TOI. Luckily, her kin said that she was discovered on time and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The deceased woman's family said that valuable time was wasted as the ambulance's doors were jammed. They claimed that the doors were stuck for more than 15 minutes. Rajasthan Shocker: 3 Die of Suffocation From Smoldering Stove in Khairthal-Tijara District.

The family further alleged that the ambulance had no oxygen facility. They also said that the ambulance staff were unfamiliar with the hospital route, which caused additional delays. When the ambulance reached the hospital, the woman was declared "brought dead". After the incident came to light, the state's health department formed a four-member panel to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, EMRIGHS has denied the family's claims that the woman died due the doors of the ambulance being jammed. EMRIGHS alleged that the woman did not exhibit any vital signs when she entered the ambulance. "We possess documentary evidence substantiating this," EMRIGH said. They further claimed that the ambulance door functioned properly but malfunctioned when it reached the hospital due to several opening attempts. Rajasthan Shocker: Dalit Man Tied Upside Down From Tree, Beaten in Barmer.

EMRIGHS which also conducted an investigation said that their prove revealed that the ambulance had received an emergency call at 9.51 AM on January 19 and arrived at MG Hospital at 10.13 AM. Thus contradicting the family's claim of unfamiliarity of route. They also said that the ambulance had oxygen provision with the cylinders filled on January 8.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

