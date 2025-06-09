New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who sold goats for a living, was allegedly assaulted and robbed of more than Rs 49,000 in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on June 7 near Jafrabad Metro Station at around 7 am when Mohammad Chahat, from Goripur village in Baghpat, had arrived in the area to sell animals.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

While he was near the metro station, four unidentified men allegedly accosted him, physically assaulted him, and fled with his bag that had Rs 49,200 in cash, police said.

Police scanned CCTV footage and apprehend three of the accused -- Adnan (20), Aman (19), and Ayan (20), -- residents of the Welcome area.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to a police officer, Rs 37,000 have been from their possession. During interrogation, the three admitted to their involvement in the crime and revealed information about a fourth accomplice who is currently absconding.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)