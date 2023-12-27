Prayagraj (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, died and two others were injured in a road accident near Upardaha area here on Wednesday, police said.

SHO Handia Dharmendra Dubey said a speeding car crashed into a bus parked on the roadside around noon, resulting in the death of Rahul (40) who was sitting in the car passenger while his wife and the driver were injured.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

Vibha Aggarwal (72) who got off the bus to have tea also died after being hit by the car, he said.

Dubey said Rahul was coming to Prayagraj from Varanasi with his family in the rented car.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

The bus, carrying pilgrims, was also coming from Varanasi to Prayagraj, the SHO said, adding that Aggarwal was a resident of Dehradun, while Rahul was from Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)