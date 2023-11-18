Mathura (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Two minors injured in the blaze that gutted a makeshift firecracker market set up for Diwali here died during treatment, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, police said on Saturday.

Jatin (15) died during treatment at a private hospital in Agra on Friday night while Khushi (12) succumbed in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning, Raya Police Station SHO Ajay Kishore said.

According to the district health officials, six others injured in the incident are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Delhi and nearby districts.

Earlier, Mohan Singh (47) died on Friday while his son Rajesh (15) lost his life on Thursday night, Additional SP (Rural) Trigun Bisen had said.

Seven of the 23 firecracker shops at the market and 10 motorbikes were gutted in the fire that broke out at Gopalbagh in the Raya area here on November 12, they added.

A total of 14 persons sustained burn injuries in the blaze. A fireman was among those who got injured.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh has constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for the family members of the victims.

