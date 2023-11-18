Mumbai, November 18: The Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) has invited applications from candidates for Medical officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is November 21.

The Tata Memorial Hospital recruitment drive is being held to fill up 27 posts in the organisation. Of the 27 vacancies, 12 posts are for Medical Officer, while there are one post each for Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, Deputy Controller of Accounts, Assistant Accounts Officer and Assistant Night Supervisor. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Besides, there are two posts each for Medical Physicist and Stenographer posts and six for Technician posts. Candidates applying for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

As per the selection process, applicants will be screened and called for an Interview, Written Examination or Skill Test based on information they provided in their online application form. To apply for TMC Recruitment 2023, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 300. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female candidates, persons with disabilities and Ex-servicemen have been exempted from paying application fees. Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 45 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply Online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

While applying for Tata Memorial Hospital recruitment, candidates must upload the necessary documents mentioned in the form, including Birth Certificate, School leaving certificate, Mark sheet and passing Certificate of final examination. Besides, experience certificates, caste certificates, EWS certificates, and PwD certificates can also be attached.

Meanwhile, the Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi, has invited applications from candidates for 48 vacancies of Assistant Professor. The application process for the same is underway, and the last date to submit the application form is November 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

