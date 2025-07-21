Bareilly (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Police in Bareilly district have registered a case against one named person and 20 unnamed persons in connection with a ruckus and stone pelting incident in Fareedpur police station area, an official said on Monday.

Radheyshyam, SHO, Fareedpur police station, said that on Sunday, Shyam Pratap of the Linepar Mathiya locality objected to a mare belonging to Taufiq Ahmed of Kassawan locality being tied on the road.

This led to an argument between the two. Subsequently, Pratap arrived at Ahmed's house with approximately 20 to 25 people.

Stone pelting and firing ensued, triggering panic in the area.

The police were informed, and as soon as they arrived at the scene, the accused fled. When the video of the incident began circulating online, Sub-Inspector Jasvir Singh, in-charge of the Faridpur police post, registered a case against Pratap alias Nahe Thakur and 20 unnamed individuals.

Singh said that the accused are being searched, and all the people seen in the video will be identified.

