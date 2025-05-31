Gorakhpur (UP), May 31 (PTI) Four men died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred around 9:45 am.

Sunil Kumar (22), Pradyumn Kumar (22), Arvind Kumar (23), and Rahul Kumar(22), all painters from Garthauli Tola, Sidhwapar Gram Sabha were riding on a motorcycle when they collided head-on with a speeding car while attempting to overtake a tractor, he said.

Villagers and police transported the victims to the Community Health Centre, where Sunil, Pradyumn, and Arvind were declared dead.

Meanwhile, Rahul died on the way to a district hospital, the CO said.

According to neighbors, Pradyumn, Arvind, and Rahul were relatives, and Sunil was a close friend. Rahul was the only child of his parents and was supposed to be engaged on June 1.

The The car driver fled the scene after the accident. An FIR has been lodged and further probe is underway, the CO said.

