Etah (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A teenager allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Krishna Murari said the incident took place when the minor had gone to the fields with her elder brother to graze goats and the latter left her alone for some time.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

Meanwhile, a teenaged boy spotted the girl alone and allegedly lured her to a secluded place where he raped her, the CO said.

When villagers reached there on hearing the girl crying, the accused fled the spot, he added.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

The accused teenager has been taken into custody based on a police complaint and the matter is being investigated, the CO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)