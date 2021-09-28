Kochi, Sep 28 (PTI) As many as 49 Kerala-based IT companies and start-ups from various tech parks in the state will participate in the GITEX Global, an annual mega technology event to be held in Dubai next month.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive.

Companies from all over the world will be participating in the event which is slated to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 17 to 21.

Also Read | JMI Admission Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at jmicoe.in.

"Thirty IT firms from the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi Infopark and the Cyberpark in Kozhikode will take part in the event. Of this, 21 companies are from Kozhikode alone. Six from Infopark, two from Technopark and one from KINFRA Thiruvananthapuram," Kerala IT parks said in a release.

Besides this, 19 start-ups from Kerala Start-up Mission will also participate in GITEX.

The major tech event which showcases the latest technologies and innovative ideas in AI, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain, quantum Computing and Fintech etc, is an opportunity for IT companies from the state to find new markets and attract investments.

Through GITEX Global, Kerala IT Parks aims to showcase the state's fast emerging IT ecosystem, potential for technology entrepreneurs and investment prospects along with facilitating IT firms from the state to connect and network with more international players.

Kerala IT Parks CEO, John M Thomas, will attend the GITEX.

Kerala IT will also organise a special business-to-business meet for expatriate industrialists and entrepreneurs to explore global market opportunities for Kerala based IT firms and attract more IT investments to Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)