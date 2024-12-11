Ballia (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A five-year-old boy drowned in a pond near an Anganwadi centre at Mishrauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, identified as Anshuman Gupta, was a student at the Anganwadi centre, they added.

"After reaching the Anganwadi at 9:30 pm, the boy along with other children went to the pond located behind the centre at around 10:30 am where he accidentally drowned," a police officer said.

Upon hearing children's cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and took Anshuman to the community health centre in Siyar where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

Bipin Singh, the local station house officer, said, "There are allegations that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the Anganwadi staff. The matter is under investigation."

