Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Eight old mortar shells were found during excavation in a field in the border areas of Jammu district on Saturday, officials said.

The rusted 83 mm shells were dug out carefully after locals brought the matter to the police in Pallanwala border area of Akhnoor sector, they said.

The bomb disposal squads were called and they defused the shells, averting a major tragedy, they said.

