New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Abbott India on Thursday said its net profit increased by 28 per cent to Rs 367 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, aided by higher sales.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 287 crore in the January-March period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,605 crore in the March quarter against Rs 1,439 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,414 crore as compared with Rs 1,201 crore in FY24.

Revenue increased to Rs 6,409 crore last fiscal from Rs 5,849 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

The company said its board recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 475 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Shares of the company ended marginally up at Rs 30,371.20 apiece on the BSE.

