Famous People Born on May 15: May 15 is notable for the birthdays of several prominent figures across various fields. In India, the day marks the birth of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, known for her captivating performances and dance prowess. Other Indian celebrities born on this day include actor Ram Pothineni, television actress Paridhi Sharma, actor Shiney Ahuja, and politician D. K. Shivakumar. Internationally, tennis star Andy Murray and American football legend Ray Lewis celebrate their birthdays on May 15. Additionally, the day commemorates the birth of Indian freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence. May 15 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 15, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sukhdev Thapar (15 May 1907 – 23 March 1931) Madhuri Dixit Andy Murray Ray Lewis Ram Pothineni Zara Tindall Ousmane Dembélé Paridhi Sharma K. Shivakumar Dayana Yastremska Patrice Evra

