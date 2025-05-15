Mumbai, May 15: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 at upsc.gov.in. According to the examination calendar for 2026, the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination or CSE Prelims exam is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2026 and the Mains examination on August 21, 2026. It is also learned that the notification for the UPSC CSE 2026 will be issued on January 14, with applications being accepted till February 3.

On the other hand, the entrance exam for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) examination will be held on April 12. It is worth noting that the 2026 UPSC calendar includes key exams such as the NDA & NA (I), CDS (I and II), Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, and Combined Medical Services. These examinations are very crucial for recruitment into India's defense services, engineering cadres, and scientific departments.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026

A screengrab of the UPSC Exam Calendar 2026. (Photo credits: upsc.gov.in)

For example, the Engineering Services Prelims and Geo-Scientist Prelims will be held on the same day, February 8, 2026. Specialised exams like the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) and CBI (DSP) LDCE have also found space in the calendar. These examinations will help to fill strategic roles in paramilitary and investigative agencies, thereby highlighting UPSC's role in nation-building.

Here's the direct link to download UPSC Exam Calendar 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission said that the notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are liable to alter if needed. Candidates can check UPSC's official website for more details.

