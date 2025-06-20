New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) IT services and consulting firm Accenture, which has a substantial chunk of employees in India, on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to USD 17.7 billion in the March-May 2025 quarter, helped by tailwinds in AI-related services.

Accenture operates on a September-August fiscal calendar.

Its revenues for the quarter reflect a foreign-exchange impact of approximately positive 0.5 per cent, the company said in a statement.

The Ireland-headquartered firm upped the lower band of its full-year revenue growth outlook to 6-7 per cent in local currency from 5-7 per cent earlier.

Its gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 32.9 per cent against 33.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

"We continue to deliver on our strategy to be our clients' reinvention partner of choice and lead in Gen-AI. Our clients continue to prioritise large-scale reinventions, as reflected in our bookings of USD 19.7 billion, including 30 clients with quarterly bookings greater than USD 100 million.

"We are a leader in Gen-AI with another milestone quarter of USD 1.5 billion in bookings and over USD 700 million in revenues, bringing our Q3 year-to-date Gen-AI bookings to a total of USD 4.1 billion and revenue to USD 1.8 billion," Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said during the company's earnings call.

The company increased its data and AI workforce to approximately 75,000 and looks to reach 80,000 by the end of FY26.

The Americas contributed the largest share of the total revenue, amounting to USD 8.97 billion. Following this, the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) generated USD 6.23 billion, while the Asia-Pacific region accounted for USD 2.53 billion.

New bookings for the third quarter of FY25 totalled USD 19.70 billion, reflecting a 6 per cent decline in US dollars. This amount comprised USD 9.08 billion from consulting services and USD 10.62 billion from managed services.

Accenture's total cash balance at the end of Q3 was USD 9.6 billion.

The firm expects revenues in the range of USD 17 billion to USD 17.6 billion in Q4 FY25.

Its global employee count at the end of the quarter stood at about 7,90,000.

