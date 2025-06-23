New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions on Monday said that its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) has repurchased its senior secured notes worth USD 49.5 million through open market to reduce its debt obligations.

The latest transaction of USD 49.5 million, funded through the internal cash flows, refers to the company's USD 1,000-million senior secured notes issued in February 2020, which were due in 2030, AEML said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Of the total USD 1,000-million papers, the company had already bought back bonds worth USD 120 million in November 2023.

Following these transactions, the outstanding principal amount of the notes is now USD 830.5 million, the company said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"These transactions reduce AEML's outstanding debt obligations, demonstrating its financial flexibility and strong cash-generation profile," the statement said, adding that AEML may seek to undertake further liability management exercises from time to time, subject to market conditions in accordance with its capital management plan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)