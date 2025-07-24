Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said while the previous governments invoked the name of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, they failed to honour his wishes -- a task now fulfilled by the double-engine government.

Inaugurating the beautification of Asuran Chowk and unveiling JP Narayan's statue, the chief minister highlighted the long-pending demand of setting up a health centre in Sitab Diara, which his government has fulfilled by upgrading it into a 100-bed facility.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

"Sitab Diara, located on the Uttar Pradesh–Bihar border at the confluence of the Ganga and Saryu rivers, is the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. Deeply rooted in his village, JP remained closely connected to it throughout his life," Adityanath said.

In 1977, he had proposed establishing a health centre there and wished for it to be named after his wife, Prabhavati Ji. Unfortunately, the governments that came to power in his name failed to honour his wishes, the chief minister added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"It is our privilege that we have fulfilled his vision by transforming the health centre into a 100-bed facility named after Prabhavati Ji," he said.

When India's democracy was threatened due to the authoritarian tendencies of the Congress, it was Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan who revived it and gave it a new lease of life, Adityanath further said.

A true disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan dedicated his entire life to upholding India's cultural identity and the core values on which the nation's foundation rests. He lived not for himself but for the country and its people, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)