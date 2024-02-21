New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday unveiled an outbound call facility of the Kisan Call Centre (KCC) here at Krishi Bhavan.

From the list of farmer beneficiaries of agri schemes, the minister randomly called two farmers from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

"Farmers' grievances are being addressed through KCC across the country. With the launch of the outbound call facility, the agriculture ministry will cross verify if farmers have benefited from the KCC and implementing various schemes," Munda told reporters after the launch.

The KCC scheme was launched in 2004 as an intervention of Information & Communication Tools (ICT) in the agriculture sector, with an aim to answer farmers' queries on their field problems in their own dialects through telephone calls.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCCs are run by a service provider on a contract basis identified through the Request For Proposal (RFP) system. Since September 2023, the contract has been assigned to Cyfuture.

The present revamped KCCs are functioning from 17 locations with 476 seats. The call centres operate in two shifts from 6am-2pm and 2pm-10pm.

Since the inception of the scheme, around 630 lakh calls have been answered through KCC and around 2 crore farmers registered on KCC, the ministry data said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)