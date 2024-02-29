New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Agritech startup Otipy on Thursday said it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to sell fruits and vegetables to consumers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

In a statement, Otipy said this integration ensures its catalogue is visible on various apps, making it easy to discover and enabling smooth transactions on the growing network.

As Otipy onboards ONDC, it is set to expand its customer reach, making its products available to a wider audience through popular ONDC seller apps like Pincode (by PhonePe) and Paytm apps.

This move aims to strengthen the brand's presence in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, the statement said.

Moreover, Otipy will also focus on bulk procurement directly from farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

"As we join the ONDC Network, it helps us in expanding our reach to varied customer segments. Through the network, we not only plan to enrich buyer choices but also elevate the shopping experience, facilitating inclusivity in a dynamic e-commerce landscape," Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO of Otipy, said.

"With Otipy on the Open Network, it not only stands to benefit from an extensive reach of the network but also reinforces its commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive e-commerce framework," T Koshy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of ONDC, said.

A D2C catalogue of farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and groceries will certainly enhance customer choices that champion direct procurement directly from farmers and FPOs, he said.

Operated by Crofarm Agriproducts, Otipy was launched in 2020. It seeks to significantly reduce fresh produce waste by making agri produce accessible to consumers from farms to home in 12 hours.

