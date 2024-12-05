New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi's air quality improved on Thursday with the AQI settling in the 'moderate' category at 161.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, only six stations reported levels in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's minimum temperature settled 1.0 notches below normal at 8.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

It has forecast mainly clear sky during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

