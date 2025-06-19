Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Amazon India on Thursday said it has witnessed a 25 per cent annual growth in its home, kitchen and outdoors business in 2025 across Jaipur and the entire Rajasthan, alongside a 15 per cent increase in new customers from the state.

"This growth is driven by a surge in demand for lifestyle upgrades, commercial purchases, and sustainable living solutions," K N Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India, said.

Talking about emerging shopping patterns in the region, he said that customers are increasingly embracing smarter, more functional and experience-driven choices.

"From modern kitchen set-ups and home makeovers to a growing interest in fitness and electric vehicles, the region is seeing strong traction across categories. Jaipur, in particular, has a robust double-digit growth across kitchen, home, automotive and fitness segments," he said.

