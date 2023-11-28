New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The US-based semiconductor company AMD on Tuesday inaugurated its largest global design centre in Bengaluru, as part of the USD 400 million India investment announced by the company in July.

The 500,000-square-foot campus was inaugurated by Union Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the company said in a statement.

The campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more.

The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data centre and PCs, and gaming graphics processing units (GPUs).

“India's semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors. AMD setting up its largest design centre in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India,” Vaishnaw said.

AMD executive vice president and chief technology officer Mark Papermaster said, "This investment strengthens our relationship with India and showcases our confidence in the exceptional engineering talent that the country has to offer. This new design centre will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fuelling the next generation of high performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world.”

