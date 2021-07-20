Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Bella Vita Organic on Tuesday announced a USD 10 million (around Rs 75 crore) fundraise from private equity platform Ananta Capital.

The money will be utilised for accelerating growth, building the brand, and on enhancing product offerings and R&D capabilities, a statement said.

Ananta Capital is backed by the Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group, while Bella Vita is a brand owned by Idam Natural Wellness which manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products.

The 2018-founded Bella Vita has run profitability since inception and plans to do so while pushing the pedal on growth with this fundraise, the statement said.

"In our research on the D2C personal care space we looked at a lot of companies, but Aakash Anand (founder) and Bella Vita Organic truly stood out," Ananta Capital's Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia said.

Bella Vita is on the track to becoming the fastest direct to customer (D2C) Indian skincare brand to cross Rs 100 crore in annualized revenue run rate within a record time of 3 years, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)