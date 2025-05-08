Amaravati, May 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the officials of the civil supplies department to reorganise the Public Distribution System (PDS) to ensure smooth ration delivery.

During a review meeting, he instructed officials to prevent ration rice recycling and to address irregularities across Civil Supplies operations statewide without delay or exception.

"There must be no lapses in delivery or monitoring," chief minister was quoted as saying in a press release.

He instructed officials to resolve anomalies in rice card data through immediate corrections and follow-up action.

CM ordered swift verification and data rectification to prevent exclusion.

From May 15, rice card-related services will be offered via WhatsApp under the ‘Mana Mitra' platform. This marks a step toward inclusive, tech-enabled public service delivery, the release said.

The state has over 1.4 crore rice cards covering over 4.2 crore people and upto 4 crore people have submitted electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) details.

The Centre has set June 30 as deadline to complete eKYC and around 23 lakh eligible individuals yet to complete the process, the officials informed Naidu in the review meeting.

New rice card application filing opened on May 7 and seven services including addition, deletion, surrender, address changes, and updates are now live with good response from public, the release said.

Officials informed the CM that 50 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured in Kharif and Rabi season with over Rs 8,200 crore and over Rs 3,000 crore paid during respective seasons.

