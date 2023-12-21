New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Thursday said anti-trust claims against it regarding a generic cancer treatment drug in the US have been dismissed.

In September this year, the company had stated that along with Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and others, it had been named defendants by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc, regarding anti-cancer treatment medication Pomalidomide.

Also Read | APPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 897 Posts of Group 2 Services, Apply Online at psc.ap.gov.in.

"The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd from the case. All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed," Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Breckenridge is the ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) holder and front-end marketing partner for the Pomalidomide capsules generic product in the US, it added.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Natco's Pomalidomide capsules generic product has not yet launched in the US, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)