New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A fund managed by UK-based Apis Partners on Wednesday offloaded shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company for Rs 323 crore through an open market transaction.

Apis Growth 15 Ltd sold the shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.

Also Read | SpiceJet Put Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' by DGCA; No Operational Impact on the Airline.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Apis Growth 15 disposed of 52,84,334 shares, amounting to nearly 1 per cent stake in Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 612 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 323.40 crore.

Also Read | Public Health Groups Urge GST Council To Raise Compensation Cess on Tobacco Products.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 631.10 per piece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)