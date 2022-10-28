Hazira (Gujarat), Oct 28 (PTI) ArcelorMittal's arm AMNS India is eyeing to supply high strength special steel for the proposed bullet train project in India.

AMNS India Chairman Aditya Mittal on Friday announced a Rs 60,000-crore expansion plan for his company's plant based in Hazira, Gujarat.

As per the plan, the capacity of the plant will be scaled up to 15 million tonnes (MT) from 9 MT at present, he said.

The company has been working hard on the expansion plan to ensure it captures the potential that is here in India. The expansion is in line with government initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mittal said.

He was addressing a gathering after performing the 'Bhoomi Pujan' to mark the beginning of the expansion project here.

As the company grows, the plan is to expand specialty steel portfolio and focus on segments such as automotive, transportation and renewables, the chairman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's erstwhile prime minister Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone for the bullet train project in Ahmedabad in 2017, he said.

"The first train is expected to run on a 50-kilometer section between Surat and Bilimora in 2026 and our steel will be on that train," the Chairman said, adding: "We are bringing technologies in that have not existed in India. We will make products that have never been made in the country."

Mittal is also the CEO of parent company ArcelorMittal which holds 60 per cent equity in AMNS India.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Japan's Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

On October 6, steel maker AMNS India said it has received environmental clearance for the expansion of the plant.

