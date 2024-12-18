Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics from a forest area near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, the army and police launched a joint search operation in Amrohi area of Tangdhar near the LoC on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"During search, four Pistols, six Pistol Magazines, approx four Kgs of narcotics and other war-like stores have been recovered," the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.

"#ChinarCorps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)