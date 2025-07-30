New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said its profit after tax increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The healthcare service provider reported a net profit of Rs 74 crore in the April-June quarter of last year.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,078 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

The company announced a Rs 580 crore investment to set up its fifth hospital in Bengaluru—a 500-bed facility at Yeshwanthpur—expanding citywide capacity to 2,580 beds.

"The announcement of the new hospital in Bengaluru and the additional stake hike in Aster Ramesh Hospitals marks a significant milestone in Aster's India growth journey," Aster DM Healthcare Founder and Chairman Azad Moopen said.

In line with the long-term strategy, the company is making steady progress on the proposed merger with Quality Care India Ltd (QCIL), he added.

Shares of the company ended 0.18 per cent up at Rs 592 apiece on BSE.

