Mumbai, July 30: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will introduce new UPI rules starting August 1, 2025. The UPI rule change will affect all applications linked to the digital payment system ecosystem, including BHIM, Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others. The new UPI rules will focus on balance checks, auto-pay timings, checking bank account links, transaction status, and many other areas.

Individual users and businesses must know what changes are coming their way ahead of August 1. NPCI has implemented new limits focusing on faster transaction processing by reducing delays and failed money transfers. NPCI issued new guidelines mandating banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to limit the most-used APIs on the UPI network. UPI Payments via Biometrics: NPCI Plans Face ID and Fingerprint Authentication for Seamless Digital Payments Without PIN.

Balance Checks Limitation

NPCI said that starting next month, each app will allow up to 50 bank account balance checks (balance enquiries) per day per customer. This limit will apply for a 24-hour period. However, if an individual uses multiple apps, they can increase the number of balance checks. The users must request the balance enquiry, not the app itself. On the other hand, the banks will show the balance on every successful transaction.

Auto-Pay Changes

The new UPI rules mention that scheduled payments will be processed before 10 AM, between 1 PM and 5 PM, or after 9:30 PM. NPCI said that when UPI usage is around 10 AM to 1 PM and 5 PM to 9:30 PM, auto-pay executions will not take place.

Limit on Viewing Linked Bank Accounts

According to the new UPI rules, users can view the list of bank accounts linked to their UPI profile 25 times per day.

Pending Transaction Payment Status Limitation

Users can check the payment status of pending transactions only three times. They must keep a 90-second gap between each attempt.

Payment Reversal Requests Changes

According to the new rules, payment reversal requests will be capped at 10 times per month, further limiting them to a maximum of five per sender. However, to keep users safe from fraud and payment mistakes, UPI apps will display the registered bank name of the user before completing a transaction. OTT Crackdown: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Government Blocked 43 Over-the-Top Platforms To Curb Explicit, Adult, Violent and Culturally Insensitive Content.

All payment apps and banks will be bound to follow these rules. If they fail to implement the rules, strict action will be taken, and penalties will be levied. NCPI warned that this will lead to the suspension of new customer onboarding and restrictions on API access for UPI services.

