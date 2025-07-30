Mumbai, July 30: With just a day left to enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2025, farmers across India are being urged to register before the July 31 deadline. The scheme, launched in 2016, offers crop insurance to protect farmers from losses due to floods, droughts, pests, and other natural disasters. As heavy monsoon rains continue to impact several regions, timely registration is crucial. Both loanee and non-loanee farmers can benefit from this initiative, which ensures financial support in times of agricultural distress.

The scheme provides coverage for key Kharif crops such as paddy, soybean, bajra, arhar, groundnut, and more. Premium rates are subsidised with just 2% for Kharif crops, 1.5% for Rabi, and 5% for horticultural or commercial crops. Farmers who suffer crop damage must report it within 72 hours to claim compensation, which is then processed and credited within two months. This scheme aims to ensure financial stability and encourage continued farming despite unpredictable weather. Scroll below to know the documents required to apply for PMFBY 2025, how to claim compensation, and who can apply. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline Nears, Here’s How to Apply for PMFBY at pmfby.gov.in Before Last Date.

Documents Required to Apply for PMFBY 2025:

To successfully register for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2025, farmers need to upload or submit the following documents:

Aadhaar Card

Bank Passbook (linked to Aadhaar)

Sowing Declaration (crop name and area)

Land Ownership Records (Khatauni or lease agreement)

Passport-size Photograph (if required by local authorities)

How to Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance?

In case of crop damage due to natural disasters, pest attacks, or adverse weather conditions, farmers must file a claim within 72 hours of noticing the damage or within 14 days after harvest if affected. Claims can be submitted via the official Krishi Rakshak Portal at pmfby.gov.in, the Crop Insurance mobile app, or by calling the helpline number 14447. Farmers can also visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for assistance.

Once a claim is filed, a joint survey is conducted by the insurance company and agriculture officials to assess the extent of crop loss. After verification, the compensation amount is processed and credited directly to the farmer’s bank account, typically within two months. Haryana: Farmer Praveen Sangwan Earns in Lakhs From Mushroom Farming After Leaving Lucrative Teaching Career (Watch Video).

Who Can Apply for PMFBY 2025?

Both loanee and non-loanee farmers are eligible to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025. Farmers who have taken crop loans from banks are automatically enrolled in the scheme unless they choose to opt out. However, non-loanee farmers, who have not availed agricultural loans, must register manually before the deadline.

The scheme is open to all farmers growing notified crops in notified areas for the current Kharif season. This includes crops like paddy, soybean, moong, groundnut, urad, sesame, bajra, arhar, jowar, and maize. The program aims to provide inclusive coverage across diverse climatic and soil conditions, offering financial protection to farmers from crop loss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).