Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) End-to-end digital bullion platform Augmont on Tuesday said it has added lab-grown diamonds (LGD) to its online spot trading platform catering to more than 5,000 jewellers across the country.

"Augmont has firmly established itself as India's go-to destination for buying and selling gold. We are proud to have our own lab-grown diamond (LGD) platform on Augmont SPOT, addressing the surging demand in this rapidly growing industry. The platform will enable market pricing and delivery of these diamonds globally, including the US, Europe, Gulf, and East Asia," Augmont Group Director Ketan Kothari said in a statement.

Also Read | Current Income Tax Rates and Slabs: All About Taxation System Under Old and New Regimes Amid Growing Anticipation of Tax Cuts in Union Budget 2025.

Its product head (LGD) Aarav Bafna said that with the extended version of the spot, Augmont plans to set a benchmark for LGD pricing.

"The current LGD pricing model, based solely on discounts relative to mined diamonds, is fundamentally flawed and irrational. Augmont is here to transform that narrative. Just as we revolutionised gold trading and price discovery in India, we are now ready to redefine and reimagine the LGD market," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)