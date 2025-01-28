Kolkata, January 28: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of January 28, 2025, will be declared today, offering a chance for participants to check their winning numbers and result chart. This popular lottery game, similar to Satta Matka, is exclusively played in Kolkata, West Bengal, where players must be physically present to participate. The game involves a series of rounds, and results are announced every 90 minutes throughout the day. To assist players, many YouTube tutorials are available, guiding them on how to navigate the game’s unique system of "Bazis" and calculations. Scroll down to find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 28.

Kolkata Fatafat is an exciting and skill-based lottery that has gained significant popularity in the city. The game offers various rounds and betting options, requiring players to use strategies and predictions to win. To find the winning numbers and result chart for today’s game, players can visit the official Kolkata Fatafat website. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of today’s games in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 28, 2025, below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 578 - - - 0 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. It is played similarly to Satta Matka, where participants bet on numbers and predict the correct passing record numbers, which is the result of a specific calculation. Players must select the correct "Bazis," which require a high level of skill and precision. Although gambling is banned nationwide, lotteries remain legal in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises its readers to approach participation in games like Kolkata Fatafat with caution. While these lotteries are legal in certain states, they carry financial risks and potential legal and monetary repercussions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).