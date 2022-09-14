New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Deep tech start-up Awiros has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 55 crore) from Inflexor Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners, the company said on Wednesday.

The current round of funding also saw participation from VedaVC.

The start-up aims to utilize the funding towards product enhancement, building its developer community, and business growth in India and overseas markets, Awiros said in a statement.

Deep technology refers to startups whose business model is based on high-tech innovation or significant scientific advances.

"This funding round will allow Awiros in augmenting the India and US teams, both in technology and sales-related functions," the statement said.

Awiros develops an AI-based computer-vision platform primarily for video processing and claims to have customers like Honeywell, Mercedes.

"This funding round will help us build further momentum for global growth by increasing our market share, streamlining technical operations and investing in the R&D of existing and new product categories.

"By onboarding the seasoned deep-tech investors from Inflexor and Exfinity, Awiros will benefit heavily from their extensive experience," Awiros Co-founder and CEO Vikram Gupta said.

