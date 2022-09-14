Mumbai, September 14: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the preliminary result for the Regional Rural Bank Probationary Officer i.e. the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website of IBPS at Ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the download link of the result will remain active till September 20, 2022. The exam for the IBPS RRB PO was conducted on August 20 and August 21, 2022. UPMSP UP Board Compartment Results 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Declared at pmsp.edu.in; Know Steps To Check Marks.

How to Check and Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs -XI-Officers Scale I’ link on the homepage

The login page for IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result will appear

Login using registration number, roll number, password, and captcha code

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam will have to appear in the main exam. The authorities will select the candidates for the Mains examination on the basis of their performance in the Prelims.

